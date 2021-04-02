I’m a lucky person. Teresa Maledy is my neighbor, friend and my Columbia School Board representative.

I know her well. She has devoted her time, energy and love of the Columbia Public Schools to our community. We are all lucky to have Teresa on our School Board.

She has integrity, loyalty and intelligence, and she's worked hard during her term on the board to make the right decisions for our schools. She will continue to make the best decisions possible.

I urge you to reelect Teresa Maledy on April 6.

Kathy Digges is a Columbia resident. 

