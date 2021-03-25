I am writing in support of Teresa Maledy for reelection to the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education.
Teresa brings to the position compassion for all children and a passionate commitment to equity. She has a keen intellect, financial acumen and strong communication skills that focus on listening to others first. She has the critical thinking skills required to be an effective board member during a time when difficult and complex decisions must be made almost daily.
Teresa’s leadership as chair of the superintendent search committee resulted in a superintendent-elect who has the ability to pick up the reins from Superintendent (Peter) Stiepleman and lead the school district forward with excellence. To be successful, the new superintendent will need board members like Teresa who are thoughtful, do their homework, ask probing questions and weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.
I have served with Teresa on other boards and worked with her professionally. Teresa reaches out to her constituencies to understand their perspectives. In making decisions, she cares about the impact her actions will have on others. She comes prepared to meetings, supplementing the information provided with her own independent research to inform the stance that she takes.
Teresa is the mother of three children who are enrolled in the Columbia Public Schools. She understands firsthand the impact of the actions she takes as a board member.
We are lucky that Teresa has chosen to devote her volunteer efforts to our schools. Join me in voting to reelect her for a second term.
Natalie “Nikki” Krawitz is a Columbia resident.