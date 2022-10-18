This is necessary, Webber claims, because the U.S. Supreme Court’s legitimacy is at stake due to its “unpopular” opinions and purported “power grabs.” He calls originalism — a leading theory of constitutional interpretation — a made-up idea, and says reform is needed because our federal Constitution is too “old.”
Webber’s catchy but worn-out rhetoric about the Court’s legitimacy is off target. Start with originalism. Judges’ interpretation of the Constitution should start — and end — with its text. That’s no different than reading the four corners of a contract. If the text is ambiguous, that ambiguity should be resolved by historical context, which includes the ratifying public’s understanding of the words. That makes sense; after all, the Constitution was written by, and for, “We the People.”
Amending our Constitution — and its original meaning — should be difficult: contemporaneous policy calls are for the political branches, not the courts. That the original meaning of a particular constitutional provision is fixed to 1789 or 1868 doesn’t mean its application is fixed, too. Concerns over prior restraint and warrantless searches were around then and are around now.
Judges take an oath to the Constitution. Fidelity to its text and original meaning — not unpredictable, results-oriented living or popular constitutionalism — is what matters. Abandoning our original meaning has resulted in egregiously-wrong decisions such as Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), and many more. It’s perplexing that Webber would leave one’s life and livelihood to a doctrine that even liberal constitutional scholars no longer — and simply cannot — defend.
Jesus A. Osete is a Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.