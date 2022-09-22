The Missouri legislature is considering cutting taxes that are needed to move our state forward. I encourage citizens to contact Sen. Caleb Rowden. I did — and hope it is not too late.
The Missouri legislature is considering cutting taxes that are needed to move our state forward. I encourage citizens to contact Sen. Caleb Rowden. I did — and hope it is not too late.
Sen. Rowden:
Missouri is 49th in support of elementary and secondary education. A college education is out-of-reach for many Missouri families.
Many of our roads and highways are in need of repair.
With the exception of the beef slaughter plant at Wentzville, our state is getting outbid for new industry with high paying jobs. We are only spending 1.5% of the budget for economic development.
Missouri is becoming a "back-water" state with an "Ozark" mentality. It is no wonder our best and brightest graduates leave the state.
Cutting state income taxes by $350 million is absurd. We are already a "low-tax" state. I beg you to look to the future, not the past.
Please do not vote for the Senate bill to reduce income taxes that will benefit the wealthy the most and help low-and-middle income Missourians the least.
Ken Schneeberger is a Columbia resident and concerned citizen.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
