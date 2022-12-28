The Missourian in the last few weeks reported a large raise in the salaries of some Columbia Public Schools administrators, while the raise in teachers’ salaries was percentage-wise considerably smaller.
The Missourian in the last few weeks reported a large raise in the salaries of some Columbia Public Schools administrators, while the raise in teachers’ salaries was percentage-wise considerably smaller.
This was an unfair and elitist decision.
I have worked as a substitute teacher in all K-12 grade levels.
The demands of simultaneously teaching material, managing the changing classroom dynamics of 20 to 50 students, and working presentation media is exhausting.
It puts other multitasking to shame. Then, add in grading student work, developing the next day’s class and contributing to school activities.
Finally, teachers provide the essential personal interactive relationship that enables students to learn, along with the support of the students’ parents.
Given the demands teachers consistently meet, who should consistently receive the greatest raises, teachers or administrators?
Mark Oldstrom is a Columbia resident.
