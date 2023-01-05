Reducing the school week to four days saves a few bucks for the district, but teachers take another shot to the chin.
Now teachers in those districts do five days of work in four days, and use the “free” day to catch up.
States require children to go to school, and require teachers in those schools to be qualified. Enthusiastic young people who want to be teachers go into debt to become qualified. Then Missouri, which ranks 50th in starting teacher pay, expects those eager new teachers to live on miserly wages while paying off student loans. That is not right.
Instead of repeatedly cutting taxes, cuts that primarily benefit wealthier people, Missouri should pay for the education of teachers. And then Missouri should fund local school districts enough to allow them to pay teachers more, significantly more. Can’t afford it? Raise taxes. Some things are worth paying for. Education is among them.
Low pay just begins the assault on public school teachers. Toss in micromanagement of education by parents and politicians who think they know how it should be done. Is it any wonder there are thousands of vacant teaching positions around Missouri?
Give a wealthy person a tax cut and he’ll buy more stocks and bonds; he’s already got all the homes, cars and warm clothing he needs. Give a lower-income person a wage hike or a “welfare” check, and she won’t pad her portfolio. She’ll spend that money instantly at the local grocery, gas station and utility department.
If school districts could cut their teachers’ monthly bills along with the school week, that would be worth doing. But bills don’t stop arriving. Imagine local school officials saying, “We just cut your work week. Now you want a raise?”
Teachers can’t catch a break in Missouri.
Kent Ford is a retired, longtime Columbia resident with school teachers in his family.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.