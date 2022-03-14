We equip, train and pay our soldiers, plus offer free room and board, then after a couple of years let them return to their lives, with some benefits.
This seems ironic when considering the following.
States require children to attend school up to a certain age. States require teachers of these children to be certified, which implies college training of some sort, most likely paid for by the teacher.
States should pay for the education of their teachers. Teacher pay should be high enough to attract the best among us. Educating children is an investment in the future, not an expense like putting gasoline into police cars.
On the flip side, teachers and prospective teachers need to accept the reality that summers off and other holiday breaks look like long vacations to people such as voters or school board members who might get two weeks off a year. This issue saps sympathy from the teachers’ cause. Figure out how to deal with it.
Educating teachers and teacher salaries are separate issues. Salary is the tougher of the two. Educating teachers is simple: The state should pay for it.
Kent Ford is a Columbia resident.