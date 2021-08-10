Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
Sen. Hawley wants students to love America. He proposes to do this by banning the teaching of critical race theory in favor of the rote memorization of key constitutional documents.
Of 450 responding districts, The Missouri Department of Education found three districts using critical race theory. My guess is this would be typical in most states.
Secondly, he proposes the memorization of the Pledge of Allegiance, the opening of the Declaration of Independence and the “identification' of the Bill of Rights.”
The Missouri Social Studies Curriculum goes well beyond what Mr. Hawley’s pandering bill would propose. We ask our students to go beyond rote memorization and think critically about the documents this country is founded on:
- Kindergartners learn and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
- Third graders explain the major purpose of the Missouri Constitution.
- Fourth graders read and analyze the Declaration of Independence.
- Fifth graders apply the principles of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
- In Grades 6-12, students analyze the Declaration of Independence, describe the origins and purposes of the Bill of Rights and its enduring significance.
Mr. Hawley wants our children to love America unconditionally, without question. He asks teachers to spend precious classroom time in rote memorization that he thinks will magically create this love.
Educators don’t teach children to “love” America. We don’t teach children to hate America. We don’t indoctrinate, we facilitate. We teach children to think — to ask questions. As members of a free, democratic society, they get to decide what America means to them.
Debbie Lacey Anderson, of Columbia, is a retired educator, spending 30 years in the classroom and working with curriculum.