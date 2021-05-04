The freedom to vote was one of the Founding Fathers’ principles for our great nation. No matter our ZIP code, we deserve to have our voices heard by allowing us easy access to voting.
In this nation, voting is very secure. Any hurdle put in the way of us casting our vote is an effort by a handful of extremist politicians to muzzle our voices. It is we the people who should choose our leaders, not our leaders choosing their voters.
We must fight for our freedom to vote. Call your U.S. representative and senator and ask them to support H.R. 1/S. 1, known as the “For the People Act.” You can find their contact info at https://www.govtrack.us/. By protecting our freedom to vote, it allows us to work together and make our nation an even better place to live.
Ellen Wentz lives in St. Louis and is a concerned citizen.