The freedom to vote was one of the Founding Fathers’ principles for our great nation. No matter our ZIP code, we deserve to have our voices heard by allowing us easy access to voting.

In this nation, voting is very secure. Any hurdle put in the way of us casting our vote is an effort by a handful of extremist politicians to muzzle our voices. It is we the people who should choose our leaders, not our leaders choosing their voters.

We must fight for our freedom to vote. Call your U.S. representative and senator and ask them to support H.R. 1/S. 1, known as the “For the People Act.” You can find their contact info at https://www.govtrack.us/. By protecting our freedom to vote, it allows us to work together and make our nation an even better place to live.

Ellen Wentz lives in St. Louis and is a concerned citizen.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

