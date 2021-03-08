I am writing in support of the reelection of School Board member Teresa Maledy. We are incredibly fortunate to have a person of Teresa’s integrity, intellect and passion step up and volunteer to serve the students, families and faculty in our community.
COVID-19 added significant obstacles and stripped us of what we knew as “normal.” Focusing on the safety of our children, virtual learning proved challenging for some students. Now more than ever we need experienced, strategic and forward-thinking board members like Teresa to implement a strong, successful and rapid learning environment for our children.
Teresa’s priorities include:
Closing the achievement gap while ensuring equitable learning opportunities to all children.
Teresa has 40-plus years of successful strategic planning experience. She has excellent leadership development skills; has exceptional, complex financial and budgeting skills; and her networking talent provides countless resources to the district. She has more than 20 years of community service in Columbia, serving on numerous boards and commissions. During her previous board term, Teresa served as chair of the Finance Committee and chair of the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee.
Teresa is a longtime, strong and supportive advocate for educational equity. I endorse Teresa Maledy for reelection because I know she is prepared, dedicated and focused on quality education for every child.
Please vote for Teresa Maledy for Columbia School Board on April 6.
Valerie Shaw of Columbia is a retired banking professional.