As we approach the end of the school year, I want to acknowledge the unwavering love, respect, and support that my 7-year old has experienced from his teachers and staff through the Columbia Public Schools (CPS).

Those three things make my son excited to go to school each day and they help him thrive. They boost his confidence, encourage his creativity, help him feel safe when he makes mistakes, and build the foundation of an environment where he can truly learn.

