As we approach the end of the school year, I want to acknowledge the unwavering love, respect, and support that my 7-year old has experienced from his teachers and staff through the Columbia Public Schools (CPS).
Those three things make my son excited to go to school each day and they help him thrive. They boost his confidence, encourage his creativity, help him feel safe when he makes mistakes, and build the foundation of an environment where he can truly learn.
Growing up in the 80s/90s in an out-of-state public school system, I rarely felt loved, respected and genuinely supported by my teachers. There were a few who did, and for those I am immensely thankful, they changed my life.
However, it has been my experience with CPS that a culture of love and respect is the norm from which they operate, not an anomaly. That builds an environment of support in which teachers and staff go to great lengths to ensure their kiddos thrive. My son feels that; I feel that, and when I look around — I see that he is no exception.
Thank you, teachers and staff, for putting in the long hours, devoting yourselves to our kiddos, and showing them all of the love, respect and support in the world. You are changing lives.
Erin Robinson is the parent of a 7-year-old who attends Grant Elementary School.
