The choice to not be vaccinated against COVID-19 involves more than the vaccination itself. Through the years children have been vaccinated against polio, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis, diphtheria and more. To decline vaccination against COVID-19 risks a successful guard against this crippling and life-threatening disease.
A person who rejects vaccination and then contracts the virus can infect family members, friends, co-workers and even strangers. Those they infect may have to cope with the disease in the short term and/or serious health problems in the future. There are other consequences as well: what medical costs insurance doesn’t cover — one’s ability to work, parent and enjoy a healthy life. There is the emotional pain and grief of family and friends of anyone who becomes seriously ill or dies from COVID-19. A person’s decision to reject vaccination can have serious consequences for many others.
The hospitalization of people who reject a COVID-19 vaccination has critical consequences for hospitals and hospital workers: nurses, doctors, sanitation staff, cafeteria staff and clerical staff. They are exposed repeatedly to the virus and must endure the physical and mental stress of an overwhelming load of COVID patients. They may contract the virus and expose their families and friends to COVID.
Anyone who decides not to be vaccinated may think they are making a “rightfully” free and individual decision. That is not true. They are making a decision that can seriously affect one to hundreds of other people who were not included in the decision. What about the “rights” of those people to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
Mark Oldstrom is a retired hospital chaplain and mental health counselor who lives in Columbia.