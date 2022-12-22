The holiday season is full of festive activities and things to do. Columbia is known for great Christmas lights, festive drinks and holiday parades.
Since I was a kid, I’ve had a fascination with Christmas lights and how they’ve been able to get me and my family into the spirit. Six years ago, I created the Facebook group, Columbia Missouri Christmas Lights Locator, to spread holiday cheer across the region. Growing to over 13,000 Columbians, our group has helped people flip the switch and get ready for the holidays, something that is not always easy to do.
The holiday season is a time to be grateful, spend time with loved ones and look at Christmas lights. With the holiday season coming and going, we can keep the holiday spirit alive, as most Christmas lights will be up through the New Year, giving us more time to get in the spirit. Enjoy this holiday season and spend some time looking at great lights scattered from Moberly to Jefferson City and everywhere in between.
Dan Berlemann is a Columbia resident, fireman, and admin of the Facebook group, Columbia Missouri Christmas Lights Locator.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.