The Republican Party is in a state of crisis, and its members who could most benefit seem unaware.
The GOP has made it its universal mission to undercut the appropriate exchange of knowledge, particularly by denying the validity of news media. Any piece of coverage that doesn’t meticulously exemplify the criterion of “conservative values” — in all its dogmatic glory — is rendered biased, given the troublesome label “fake news” and ignored.
Political newbies fill a popularity void but do little to address policy concerns. Yet, the party steadfastly holds on. They initiate culture wars, belittle the opposition and make indeterminate, esoteric threats about America’s future with no evidence all in an attempt to conceal the truth.
Power is restored and maintained by recycling these old tricks. Any attempt to point out this mockery of political transparency is met with Freudian projection. Democrats are blamed for doing their job. Politics are used for tactical purposes in elections, not for accomplishing tasks set forth by the electorate. The nitty-gritty, base beliefs of the party have become an abysmal junk pile of stale assertions from another time, which are centered on “opposing the radicals” while totally missing the irony.
Clearly Donald Trump’s “MAGA” slogan fits neatly into this idealism — forget the present, focus on imaginary idyllic charms and have faith that that is enough.
Through it all, those who work to become better people through intellectual growth are made to suffer. This installation of false truth is not liberating — it’s foul and draconian.
John Heinz is a 2013 MU graduate and has lived in Columbia his entire life.