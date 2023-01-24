Good grief. I see that the governor, attorney general and even our Boone County senator have their knickers in a knot about the entertainment at the Diversity Breakfast. Somehow they equate a drag queen show with sex, as in salacious. It’s about gender. Men dressing as women goes back at least to the Middle Ages, Shakespeare’s time.

If three people (of either sex) dressed as circus clowns and performed, nobody would say a thing. And of course, women dress in male type clothing all the time. Maybe we would be better served if these folks worried about deteriorating roads, underfunded schools, gun-related crime, et cetera.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

