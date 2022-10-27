We all want our children to get a good education and to feel and be safe in school.
Yet, Trudy Busch Valentine’s opponent for U.S Senate has done everything in his power to loosen gun laws, making a surplus of guns available to almost anyone. This had resulted in a large increase in gun violence for Missouri and the USA.
Trudy Busch Valentine wants our children to learn and be safe, therefore she supports common sense gun solutions.
Please think about the safety of our children when you vote on Nov. 8.
Ellen Wentz is a Kirkwood resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.