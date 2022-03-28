On election day, April 5, city voters will elect three people to the positions of mayor, Third Ward and Fourth Ward representatives — nearly half of the entire City Council. Of the several candidates, only one has any City Council experience, an important consideration.
Karl Skala has served the Third Ward well during his tenure. He has served Columbia on various boards, commissions, task forces and City Council for over 20 years. His institutional memory, procedural knowledge and familiarity with our city’s government and staff will be especially important during the next three years. He does extensive research into topics, listens carefully to other’s opinions and is diligent in his representation for the Third Ward.
His Council experience and background knowledge of current and upcoming city issues are especially valuable as new council representatives, a mayor and city manager settle into their positions.
I support Karl Skala and urge Third Ward voters to return him to the council as their representative.
Jim Loveless is a Columbia resident.