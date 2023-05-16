The number of problems/crises is overwhelming. One’s anxiety and fear goes up and up. One can flee into focusing only on one’s own life. One can single out one problem and contribute to solving it, hoping that others will do the same for all the other problems/crises. Ultimately neither of these responses will work.
Emergency medicine understands the primary tenet of triage: given the available time and resources who can be saved; where can we achieve the most good? That is the question facing our world and our problems: Where can we achieve the most good?
I think the answer is in confronting climate change. The warming climate of this planet is becoming intolerable. It is resulting in progressive extinction, the death of the majority of plant and animal life, the widening of the gap between the “haves” and the “have nots” as resources decline, and the death of millions, even billions of people.
So where do we put the great majority of our time and resources? Solving crime, LGBTQ rights, greater economic equality, universal health care, reversing gerrymandering, preserving Ukraine, the use of artificial intelligence, etc. By 2050 these problems will essentially be mute in the face of an intolerable climate and the resulting major loss of all life on this planet.
Now is the time, the last of time, when we can do the most good by working for the survival of all life. Hopefully, what we learn from this work and make a part of our culture will enable us to meet all the other problems.
Mark Oldstrom is a Columbia resident.
