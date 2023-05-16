The number of problems/crises is overwhelming. One’s anxiety and fear goes up and up. One can flee into focusing only on one’s own life. One can single out one problem and contribute to solving it, hoping that others will do the same for all the other problems/crises. Ultimately neither of these responses will work.

Emergency medicine understands the primary tenet of triage: given the available time and resources who can be saved; where can we achieve the most good? That is the question facing our world and our problems: Where can we achieve the most good?

