”The society which scorns excellence in plumbing because plumbing is a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy. Neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water.”
Let’s apply that to transportation, specifically truck drivers, driving all types of trucks. As a bumper sticker puts it, “If you got it, a truck brought it.” That applies to situations from food deliveries to delivery of packages and mail. At some point in supply chains, trucks and their drivers are involved.
What negative consequences would we actually experience if “philosophers” all took a sabbatical? What if all the truck drivers did, too?
Moral: Never look down on anyone because they have had less formal education than you have.
Ellis Smith is a former Columbia resident who now lives in Clive, Iowa.
