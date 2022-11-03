A friend and I went to hear Trudy Busch Valentine, Missouri's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, a woman who makes no claim to being a career politician. My friend asked her, "What is the solution to the lack of unity among Democrats?" Valentine answered, "I don't know."
My first reaction was, No solution? Is that an answer? But thinking about it later, I decided it was a good answer. Haven't we had enough of career politicians who make false promises, propose phony solutions, blame everything on their opponents, side-stepping the issues and staying strictly "on message" no matter how irrelevant and hypocritical the message.
Valentine may not have the solution, but she embodies it. She'll go to Washington to get good affordable care for all — and she's a nurse. She'll fight for women's right to choose — and she's a woman. She'll put protecting school children from gun violence ahead of the right to bear arms. She's the mother of six. She'll fight to restore power to the people in sheer defiance of any power-grabbing, voter-suppressing, unconstitutional, undemocratic or downright unconscionable career politician who tries to stifle her.
She's one of us. She's for us. And I'm for her.
Taffy Wallace is a resident of Fayette.
