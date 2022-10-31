For two years Donald Trump proclaimed he won the 2020 election. He blames main street media for fighting him. Now we have a media source Trump trusts with the admission of truth.
The Newsmax Magazine, Summer 2022 issue has an article by Trump friend Dick Morris titled “Why I quit Fox News.” He gives one example for why he quit. He says: “Former President Trump lost that election, I believe, because of Fox News. He agrees with that view, too.”
Morris said “Trump tweeted shortly after the 2020 election, blaming his defeat on Fox News’ coverage.”
Trump apparently knew he lost, so why has he continued to lie? Does he not know he is weakening democracy?
Martin Walsh is a resident of Glendale, Mo.
