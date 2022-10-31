For two years Donald Trump proclaimed he won the 2020 election. He blames main street media for fighting him. Now we have a media source Trump trusts with the admission of truth.

The Newsmax Magazine, Summer 2022 issue has an article by Trump friend Dick Morris titled “Why I quit Fox News.” He gives one example for why he quit. He says: “Former President Trump lost that election, I believe, because of Fox News. He agrees with that view, too.”

