In these polarized times, is there anything Joe Biden and Donald Trump agree on? How about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy? Or, for that matter, MSNBC and Fox News? Yes, there is something.
They all agree that Israel can do almost no wrong and that the United States should continue supplying Israel with military aid to the tune of $3.8 billion a year — more than to any other country.
On April 27, Human Rights Watch, the widely respected, Nobel Prize-winning human rights organization, issued a 213-page report — widely ignored by the mainstream media — documenting how Israel pursues policies designed to “maintain the domination of Jewish Israelis over Palestinians” not only in the occupied territories but in Israel itself.
“In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to various degrees of intensity. In certain areas these deprivations are so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.”
Israel has shown no willingness to implement the two-state solution envisaged by the Oslo Accords, which would allow Palestinians their own state. I agree with Peter Beinart, an editor of Jewish Currents, who wrote an article in that magazine last year and a column in the New York Times saying what many Palestinians have said for years: There should be a single state of Israel-Palestine encompassing Israel and the territories it occupies with equality for Israelis and Palestinians.
Meanwhile, the massive military assistance and diplomatic support that the United States gives to Israel make our country complicit in Israel’s violations of human rights. We are Israel’s enablers.
Laird Okie of Columbia is a retired professor of history at Moberly Area Community College.