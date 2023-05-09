“It’s all in your head.”
Devastatingly, this is the refrain of many health care providers to their patients suffering from chronic pain, a recognized long-term disease according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“It’s all in your head.”
Devastatingly, this is the refrain of many health care providers to their patients suffering from chronic pain, a recognized long-term disease according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
With approximately 70 million daily sufferers in the U.S. as per the CDC, and a National Pain Strategy (NPS) developed as part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the 2010s, one would think pain management in this country would have advanced much further than having to fight with one’s medical provider that the terrible constant burning, stinging, aching and throbbing sensations are real. They are real.
This struggle is especially true for marginalized communities who do not have the privilege, power and resources to access the “elite” health care providers who have found a way to dig deeper into the research, learn about care and management, and at least acknowledge chronic pain.
Why? The research exists and the education is out there.
Stanford Medicine, in fact, an incredibly reputable institution, has a fully accessible online Pain Management Series that even you, dear reader, can access for free.
An integral part of the NPS was to encourage this exact type of education for health care professionals to advance pain care in this country, however, it has fallen short.
It is time we require health care providers to be educated on proper pain care and management to minimize patient suffering and save the time, resources and money that go into the patchwork of chronic pain care in America.
Anneliese Majsterek is a master of social work student in St. Louis and a chronic pain sufferer.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.