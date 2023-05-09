“It’s all in your head.”

Devastatingly, this is the refrain of many health care providers to their patients suffering from chronic pain, a recognized long-term disease according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.