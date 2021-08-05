I was really pleased to see my Opinion piece in the Missourian. I’d like to clarify the title, as it might be misleading.
While I support that the U.S. eventually renew diplomatic relations with Cuba, I certainly did not mean that the Biden administration should undertake this unilaterally with the Castro inheritor’s decrepit regime. Rather, I was suggesting that the U.S. support a coalition of Cuban pro-democracy advocates, assist in a national plebiscite or adopt other measures that would facilitate a peaceful democratic transition within Cuba.
As of today, leaders of opposition and civil rights organizations are in jail and awaiting summary trials without adequate legal representation and, in some cases, even lacking medical assistance.
In order to get the word out on what is happening on the streets in Cuba, representatives of the Cuban-American community have asked President Joe Biden to facilitate access to widespread, independent internet in Cuba, as the only official means is the state-sponsored telecommunications service that shut down shortly after the July 11 uprising.
Thank you so much for raising awareness on this vital international issue.
Adriana Méndez is a Columbia resident.