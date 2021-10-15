On Oct. 19, Mizzou celebrates the opening of the new Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Heath Building. The mission of this $220 million facility is to “harness the power of the four universities in the UM System, MU Health Care, MU Extension and external partners to bring together cutting-edge research, technologies, and treatments to transform health care and save lives.”

It is ironic that among the many honored guests cheering this achievement will be the University of Missouri Board of Curators, a group whose decision to repeal Mizzou’s temporary indoor mask mandate is the latest in a series of a policies that reflect a complete disregard for scientific evidence and a willingness to gamble recklessly with the health of students, staff and faculty. We deserve better.

Scott H. Frey, Ph.D., Ed.M. is the Miller Family Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at MU in the departments of Psychological Sciences, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Neurology. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you