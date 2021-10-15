On Oct. 19, Mizzou celebrates the opening of the new Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Heath Building. The mission of this $220 million facility is to “harness the power of the four universities in the UM System, MU Health Care, MU Extension and external partners to bring together cutting-edge research, technologies, and treatments to transform health care and save lives.”
It is ironic that among the many honored guests cheering this achievement will be the University of Missouri Board of Curators, a group whose decision to repeal Mizzou’s temporary indoor mask mandate is the latest in a series of a policies that reflect a complete disregard for scientific evidence and a willingness to gamble recklessly with the health of students, staff and faculty. We deserve better.
Scott H. Frey, Ph.D., Ed.M. is the Miller Family Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at MU in the departments of Psychological Sciences, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Neurology.