The General Assembly of the state of Missouri is advancing legislation that hinders the rights and the dignity of the LGBTQ community. I can’t help but reflect on author, Thomas Frank’s book, “What’s the Matter with Kansas?”. Frank’s book points out conservative politicians using cultural issues to divide voters from one another.
As a former Missouri resident and graduate of the University of Missouri, I’m concerned when there is silence from University of Missouri leadership regarding this issue. How does the General Assembly’s proposed legislation help the university attract faculty, students and donor support?
The longer Missouri residents and its flagship university stay quiet on these issues, the more likely the University of Missouri will be perceived as a hindrance in advancing inclusion in the state and the poorer the state and the university will be. Don’t be surprised if the next edition of “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” is updated to include a chapter on “What’s the Matter with Missouri?”.
Steve Richardson is a former resident of Missouri and graduate and donor to the University of Missouri.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.