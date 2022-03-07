The article "Two jobs, two houses, one man," published recently in the Missourian, poses a problem. Looking at the architecture of the Chancellor's Residence and how well it fits in with the overall architecture of the Francis Quadrangle, it seems a shame to even consider removing it.
If there were an MU chancellor this structure would presumably be occupied. Combining the positions of UM System president and MU chancellor was supposed to save money, but we might better save that money somewhere else.
When discussing combining the two positions, questions were raised, as reported in this newspaper, about whether it makes sense that a single person be both president and chancellor. Whether Dr. Mun Choi or someone else, it is possible to stretch one person too far.
The president of any university, public or private, is also the "face" of that university where the public is concerned. Dr. Choi might better use more time representing the university's external interests rather than being tied down with the management of a campus.
Ellis Smith is a former Columbia resident who now resides in Ankeny, Iowa.