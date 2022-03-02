The use tax on internet purchases will benefit Columbia and Boone County in many ways. Out-of-state online businesses currently don’t have to collect local taxes, while locally based businesses do. The use tax will level the playing field for our local businesses. That’s why the Columbia Chamber of Commerce has endorsed it.
Many other Missouri communities are already collecting local use taxes, including Jefferson City, Mexico, Boonville, Fulton and Moberly.
The use tax will also help make the tax system fairer. People who spend their hard-earned money at local stores must pay local sales taxes. Those with the means to shop online do not, unless the seller has a store here. By the way, no one will have to pay local sales and use taxes on the same transaction.
A recent letter to the editor argued that we should address this inequity by increasing the state income tax and implementing a local earnings tax. Neither of these ideas is viable. The Missouri legislature has lowered the state income tax several times recently, and the revenue from it is not passed on to cities or counties. State law forbids Columbia or any other city to pass a new earnings tax.
Local use taxes are fair to local businesses and consumers and will raise much-needed revenue for community improvements such as public safety and roads. We should support both propositions and reap the benefits. The city website has more information at https://www.como.gov/use-tax/.
Mahree Skala is a Columbia resident.