In this season of colder weather and holiday gatherings, I’m grateful I received a COVID-19 booster shot as all adults are now eligible to do. (“Missouri opens coronavirus vaccine booster to all adults,” Nov. 20.) Full vaccination for our loved ones is the best way to protect our families, so we can exchange hugs instead of Zoom greetings.
We’re fortunate to have access to immunizations for coronavirus and other life-threatening diseases. Across Africa, less than 10% of the population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Around the world, 1 in 5 children still lack access to basic vaccines for child killers like measles, polio and rotavirus. Sadly, that results in 1.5 million children dying each year of vaccine-preventable diseases. Everyone deserves to have access to the vaccines, no matter where they live.
I remind Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley —along with Rep. Vicky Hartzler — not to forget about children around the world who don’t experience the care we have in America.
President Joe Biden and Congress must lead a global effort to bring together industry, governments and global health institutions to urgently increase the supply and distribution of vaccines.
Cynthia Changyit Levin is a resident of St. Louis.