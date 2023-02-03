As a private citizen and a medical examiner, I remain concerned regarding the approach that police take toward those who they suspect have broken the law.
The few times I have been pulled over the demeanor of the police was one of hostility and threatening. Apparently, they are trained to do this, but it has the opposite effect. It makes one angry and threatened. It is not surprising that when pulled over many people attempt to run or fight back.
The solution to this problem is relatively easy. Simply, the police should be trained and educated to say these magic words: “How can I be helpful to you, and what can I do to make this a better day?”
I will say it again: “How can I be helpful to you, and what can I do to make this a better day?” They can be given a card to read until it becomes a part of their training. We don’t need federal legislation.
Edward Adelstein, of Columbia, is a physician and medical examiner.
