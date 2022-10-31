Democracy is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
It's there in who you vote for and what political party you vote for. Remember, thousands died for our country to remain a democracy.
Instead of just talking about threats to our democracy, freedoms and rights, do something. Vote for your best interests, not a politician's.
Vote for a party that avoids extremism. Avoid election deniers. Vote for your representative. Don't allow others to select your representative.
Basically, get off your duff, go out and vote.
Your vote can save our democracy.
Joyce Nowak is a St. Louis County resident.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
