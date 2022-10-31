I am writing to encourage people who are visually impaired, and everyone else, to use the electronic machines to cast their votes on Nov. 8.

In Boone County, the paper ballot produced by the machine is a different size than those that are hand marked by the voter. Every voter is eligible to use the electronic machine. If only the one blind voter in a polling place is using the machine, their ballot is not secret.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

