I am writing to encourage people who are visually impaired, and everyone else, to use the electronic machines to cast their votes on Nov. 8.
In Boone County, the paper ballot produced by the machine is a different size than those that are hand marked by the voter. Every voter is eligible to use the electronic machine. If only the one blind voter in a polling place is using the machine, their ballot is not secret.
There are many advantages of using the ballot marking device: There is no chance that voters can overvote by filling in too many spots in the same race, or that they did not adequately fill in the circle for their candidate, thus risking the vote not being counted.
The voter will also be alerted if they do not vote in a race to give them the opportunity to go back and do so. The machines do give the voter the opportunity to review their ballot before printing it.
Ballots are not cast on the machines as they only mark the ballot, and the voters feed their ballot into the same ballot deposit machine as those filled out by hand. These machines, therefore, comply with HB1878, which declares the paper ballot as the official ballot of Missouri.
The Help America Vote Act recognizes the right of the blind to vote privately and independently by requiring that every polling location should have an accessible voting machine in all federal elections set up and ready to use.
Eugene Coulter is a Columbia resident.
