Remember when the only way to put money in the bank was to go inside and make a deposit with a teller? Now there are multiple, secure avenues to deposit your money. The same goes with voting. Today there are so many, easy and secure ways to vote.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have national standards for voting, so we’d be able to move to another state and have the same secure voting procedures? I bet you agree that no matter what ZIP code we live in, or what party we belong to, it’s important to be able to vote and to protect our freedom to vote.
In fact, the more citizens who vote, the more our country represents us, so that’s why the U.S. Senate must pass SB1. Go here: senate.gov/, look for the flag at the top and use the drop down menu to find the contact info for your senators and ask them to vote Yes on SB1. Tell them you want to make it easy and secure for everyone in the USA to vote.
Ellen Wentz is a St. Louis resident who values the freedom to vote.