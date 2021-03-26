I support Andrea Waner for City Council. Andrea is a person who wants to hear all sides, she wants to learn and grow and help the citizens of Columbia.
Andrea came from a background of watching her family often struggle for basic human needs; she worked to better things for herself and her family. She worked full time and attended college, which she paid for. When she went back to college to get her master's degree, she also worked full time, carried a heavy load of courses and had a child to take care of.
Andrea has been accused of being an elitist, which she definitely is not. Andrea worked hard for everything she has and yet, has never lost her roots. Andrea goes out and talks to the people, she wants to hear from you no matter who you are, what you're about or where you come from.
Andrea is personable and wants only to help all people in Columbia. She has proven this a thousand times over, by doing things like volunteering and having the hard conversations. She is the chair of the city's Human Rights Commission, and if that doesn't say that she is for the people, then I don't know what does.
This lady has faced many challenges in her life and has risen to the top every single time. I could not pick or support a better person for the people by the people, than Andrea.
Tami Reynolds is Columbia resident.