I’ve known Andrea Waner for a decade, and in that time I've watched her grow personally, professionally and civically.
I worked alongside Andrea at a local nonprofit, and she worked hard, but more importantly, she listened hard. Andrea understood and continues to understand the importance of hearing from the community before making decisions.
Andrea has grown her ability to inform decisions with data and use data to better understand the needs and opportunities in a community. I believe Andrea will use her knowledge and skills to lead data-informed decision-making in her ward and across the city.
Moreover, Andrea has demonstrated the critical thinking skills necessary to ground problems and explore equitable, policy-driven solutions. Her time on the Human Rights Commission proved that she is capable of tackling really tough issues, having hard conversations and leading cutting edge policy changes.
She is an avid reader and engages in topics such as racial justice, equity and women’s rights to stay up to date. She is committed to being an advocate for the underserved and ready to address issues of community well-being head on.
Finally, Andrea is a friend that always has my back and always follows through. And if she’s elected to City Council, I believe she will have your back, too. She doesn’t make promises she can’t keep. She makes mistakes, but she owns up to them. She is always trying to do better and be better. Vote Andrea Waner for City Council — she’s the right choice for Columbia.
Jamie Kleinsorge of Holts Summit is a friend and colleague of Andrea Waner.