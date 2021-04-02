I’ve been “knocking doors” and distanced canvassing for Andrea Waner for Columbia City Council's Second Ward seat.
Canvassing in a pandemic is different from past experience. Mask on, I hang door hangers then scurry back 12 feet, waiting to see if anyone answers their door for a stranger.
If the wind picks up and blows the flyer off the handle, homeowners open their door to the spectacle of an unfamiliar woman chasing a piece of cardboard around their yard.
Something else is different, too.
Most people I talked to hadn’t decided which candidate to support. They told me they were still reading up on all the candidates, thanked me for the flyer and really looked at it. Many came out of their homes to talk for several minutes about Waner’s stances on issues.
There is something magical about that. For the last few years, canvassing hasn’t been about talking with people about their values and what is important to them from a candidate. People have been making up their minds based on “teams” without knowing anything more. Canvassing became about "Get Out The Vote" — not about winning votes based on shared values, but about which “team” could get the most people to the polls.
I’m heartened by the chance to talk with voters about Waner’s stances: Waner’s focus on repairing streets chock-full of potholes, often with mangled sidewalks; paying local contractors prevailing wage rather than outsourcing to the cheapest, often out of state, bidder; about transparency regarding what tax money is really being spent on; and something we can all agree on: Accountability.
Kathryn Chadwick Graham of Columbia is a mother, widow and advocate.