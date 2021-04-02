Andrea Waner is running for Ward 2 City Council.
She impressed me at the Candidate Forum on Climate Change when she said she wants to continue free buses because that's a way to incentivize use of our public transit system, lessen the budgetary burden on those who need it most and reduce our carbon emissions all at once.
She said transportation is a basic need and a public good and gaps in the existing system should be filled. For many, breaking the cycle of poverty begins with reliable transportation, which translates to more job security and, given the right conditions, can lead to economic mobility.
Andrea Waner is well-informed, does her homework, and wants to make our community better with a focus on health, safety and equity. Vote for Andrea for Ward 2 on April 6.
Dee Dokken is a Columbia resident and environmental activist.