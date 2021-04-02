I am writing in support of Andrea Waner for City Council, Ward 2.
I’m not going to spend time telling you about her platform. If you want to learn more about her stance on various issues, you can visit her website at http://andreawaner.com or read the candidate columns in prior issues of the Missourian.
I want to talk about her character, something that can’t be gleaned from a website or article. Andrea is first and foremost committed to serving people. She has an incredible and unwavering passion for equity and inclusion. She continually strives to make our community better for all citizens. If her service as chair of the Human Rights Council doesn’t convince you, take a peek at her donor roll. You’ll notice a few businesses and nonprofits; mostly it is people contributing to her campaign. In a government for the people, by the people, choose Andrea Waner to represent you.
Rachel Proffitt is a Columbia resident.