The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Warren Powers.

By sharing his story, Warren made a huge impact on both the community he was involved in and the dementia community. Both Warren and his wife, Linda, were such strong advocates in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Through the Longest Day fundraising initiative, their beloved bridge tournaments raised over $400,000 in the seven years that they participated. The Powers family also used their voices at the state Capitol, urging legislators for increased funding for critical care and support.

With Linda by his side, he helped to raise awareness and hope for a future without Alzheimer’s, and we’re so thankful for their passion. We extend our sympathy and love to their family and friends.

Jerry Dowell, of Columbia, is vice president of public policy for the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association.

