Animals living on factory farms are forced to live in cramped, crowded spaces and cruelly denied the right to engage in their natural behaviors.
In the United States alone, close to 10 billion animals are raised in inhumane factory farms, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) every single year. CAFOs prioritize profits over the humane treatment of animals and safety of farm workers.
Fortunately, federal legislation has recently been introduced by Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Ro Khanna that would help address the cruelty involved in our agricultural system. The Farm System Reform Act (H.R. 4421) would phase out CAFOs by 2040 and immediately prohibit the construction of any new CAFOs. This bill would also encourage more sustainable, ethical farming by providing financial assistance to farmers transitioning to higher-welfare practices.
The Farm System Reform Act would be instrumental in facilitating the humane treatment of farm animals and better conditions for farm workers. Please join me in advocating for a healthier, more humane farming system, and contact your representatives in Congress today about this bill.
Robert White of Lone Jack is an animal safety and welfare advocate.