Now that Medicaid has been expanded in the state of Missouri, it’s important that people can access this service if they qualify. Many of these people may have difficulties applying or renewing their membership. If you are a Medicaid recipient or you know someone who qualifies, there’s important information you should know. Everyone will need to renew their Medicaid membership. Automatic renewals that occurred due to the COVID-19 emergency are due to expire in January. It’s important to renew Medicaid so that there is no gap in this important service.
Current Medicaid recipients will be contacted through the mail, but it’s important to realize that many recipients may have moved. If you know someone who is on Medicaid or needs it, please check with them and help them with the process.
The good news is that renewal is easy. If you have access to a computer, you can log on to mydss.mo.gov. If you need to apply for Medicaid and need help you can log on to www.showmecoverage.org. There are people there that can help you find out if you qualify and how to apply.
If you don’t have access to a computer, you can call the Missouri Primary Care Association at 1(417)840-6788. You can also contact the Family Support Division at 1(855)373-4636.
Dan Murphy, of Columbia, is a Medicaid ambassador with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center.
