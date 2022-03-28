As the race for Columbia mayor comes into the home stretch, it is disturbing to me there is a very active behind-the-scenes campaign going on to pressure David Seamon and Tanya Heath, candidates for mayor, to leave the race.
Columbia’s left-leaning progressive activists want Ms. Heath and Mr. Seamon to drop out to consolidate support for insider-favorite Barbara Buffaloe. This back-room cabal is in pure panic mode at the thought of having even one person on the Columbia City Council that isn’t one of them politically, Mr. Randy Minchew.
These activists have pressured another candidate, Maria Oropallo, to already drop out “for the good of the community.” How do these progressives know it’s “good for the community” for Ms. Buffaloe to be elected mayor, instead of Mr. Seamon, Ms. Heath or Mr. Minchew?
Columbia’s left-wing political machine must be so afraid of different ideas and approaches to addressing city problems that they want to disenfranchise others’ pursuits of elected office just to retain power and keep the status quo.
The status quo, of course, being Columbia has perennial trouble serving its residents in the areas of crime prevention, emergency services, snow removal, trash pickup and road and sewer maintenance and infrastructure. Do most Columbia residents really want more of the same?
Perhaps a breakup of the current political status quo is what Columbia really needs “for the good of the community” to move this city forward.
Mike Zweifel is president of the Boone County Pachyderm Club, an organization which encourages political engagement and involvement at the local, state and national levels.