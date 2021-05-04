I’m afraid that I must take issue with Sen. Roy Blunt’s hypocritical attempt to suggest that expanding the Supreme Court is a “bad” road to go down.
Where was this good vs. bad sentiment when Mitch McConnell held up President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016 because we were “too close” — eight months — to the next election? Where was this same sentiment when, in September 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate majority rushed to fill the vacancy when voting had already started in the 2020 election?
This seems to be the same double speak that we heard when the Republican-controlled White House and Senate pushed through the 2017 tax reform, assuring the American people that it would pay for itself in economic growth. Instead, it added nearly $2 trillion to the deficit. Who thought that supply-side economics would work this time?
Now, these same politicians are pointing to President Biden’s COVID-19 Relief Plan and American Rescue Plan as “bad” because it will increase the deficit, even though taxes on the wealthy and corporations would pay for it.
Respectfully, Sen. Blunt, I do think that President Biden and the Democrats have shifted their focus to getting our economy back on track, strengthening the workforce and more. It’s called the COVID-19 Relief Plan and, more recently, the American Rescue Plan. Perhaps it’s time to stop hypocritical finger-pointing and do something “good” for the American people — all of them — not just the wealthy.
Linda Smith is a Columbia resident.