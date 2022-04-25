I like Columbia's present black bag trash collection system — no roll carts needed.
I now don't have to lift a heavy bag up to waist level to drop it into a large trash roll cart. The black bag drags easily down my bumpy driveway — no small cart wheels getting stuck in gravel, grass, mud or snow and ice.
I have no garage or porch to store a large cart, which would always sit in my front yard.
Presently my black trash bag is gone in a few hours, and my yard is clean without my having to make an extra trip to the curb to retrieve a big plastic cart. My street is not cluttered with ugly carts until people get home from work.
I've heard real estate agents comment against trash roll carts. Would each household be required to have several trash roll carts for recycling? Plastic carts would get sun damaged, beat up and cracked, dirty and smelly from food waste and needing to be washed.
lf the garbage truck cracked or broke someone's cart (see YouTube) or if it was stolen, who would pay? Plastic trash carts need replacement every 10 years or so and can't be recycled, so they would end up dumped into our landfill.
What would Columbians pay for a complete fleet of trucks with arms, new trash carts each decade, and extra costs and administration for this whole operation?
Answers are needed before the Aug. 2 ballot when we can again vote "No" to trash roll carts.
Linda Green is a Columbia resident.