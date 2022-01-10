“There’s a difference between ‘knowledge’ and ‘wisdom.’ Knowledge means knowing that a tomato is a fruit and not a vegetable. Wisdom means knowing not to use tomatoes when making a fruit salad.” — Anonymous

Wisdom is gained as the result of experience, comparing that which creates good results with that which does not. Let’s compare that with what we observe today in too many of our cities.

When we have policies that suborn crime, does that encourage or discourage criminals? Wisdom suggests that it encourages them. When we decrease funding for agencies tasked with crime prevention, does that encourage or discourage crime? Wisdom suggests that it encourages crime.

Wisdom suggests that it is in everyone’s best interest that a society protects the safety of all its citizens and their property; it also suggests that, in an increasingly lawless society, all will suffer, but those who can afford the least protection will suffer most.

Wisdom may now be outmoded as “superior knowledge” prevails. After all, aren’t we supposed to be the most knowledgeable society on Earth?

Wisdom also suggests that we can expect to reap what we sow. Harvest time grows ever closer.

Ellis J. Smith is a former Columbia resident who now lives in Ankeny, Iowa.

