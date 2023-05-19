As we observe National Foster Care Month, Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association reflects on the importance of the foster care system and its crucial role in the lives of children and families.
In central Missouri, there are many children who need loving homes. Our association is committed to helping them connect with these families.
Foster care can be difficult and complex to navigate, but we’re here to help. Children placed in foster care have experienced trauma, often including abuse or neglect. They need safe and stable environments to heal and grow. Foster families are essential: They provide that care and support and can make all the difference in a child’s life.
In Missouri, there’s a critical need for more foster families. During the pandemic, the state lost 267 foster homes. Meanwhile, the number of Missouri foster children has grown to around 14,000. These children are innocent victims of circumstances beyond their control.
CMFCAA is committed to supporting both foster children and the families that care for them. We provide resources and training for foster parents, as well as advocacy and support for foster children and their biological families.
We need your help to succeed. We ask you to help us support these children and families. Whether it’s becoming a foster parent, donating, volunteering your time or resources, or simply spreading awareness about the needs of foster children, every action counts. Contact us at 573-298-0258 or mofosteradopt.com to learn more.
Please work with us to improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable community members. Together, let’s ensure that all foster children in central Missouri have the opportunity to thrive in safe and loving homes.
DeAnna Alonso is president/CEO of Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association.
