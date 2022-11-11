The 2022 elections were not a "red wave" or a "blue wave" but a red, white, and blue wave that will prove to be good for America.
The Senate majority will likely be decided in another Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, and the House of Representatives almost certainly will flip to the Republicans, albeit with a slim margin.
Now for a third midterm election (2006 and 2018), the president’s party suffered minimal seats lost. Only in 2010, when President Obama’s party lost 64 seats did the recent midterm loss reach flood proportions. Since 1946, the president’s party typically loses 26 seats in the House. Many election observers anticipated Republicans would pick up 30 to 40 House seats. It’s likely the increase in Republican seats will be 10 or less.
Election outcomes are due to a combination of candidate, party and external factors. Voter surveys suggest that inflation, abortion and protecting democracy were three significant influences on how voters decided.
Compared with the 1994 midterm, which I wrote about last week, the congressional races did not seem to be “nationalized,” rather they were decided one district — and one state in the case of the Senate — at a time.
As the late Speaker of the House Tip O’Neil once observed, “All politics is local.” This seems to be the case in 2022.
In some states, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York, for example, abortion activists claim to have contributed substantially to Democratic success. Additionally, young voter turnout was more than 30% compared with the historical expectation of 20%. Researchers say the 2022 election had second highest young voter turnout in last 30 years. Overall, turnout is estimated to have been 46.2% of voting-aged population, down slightly from 2018, but higher in so-called battleground states.
There were lots of close races, and some not so close. Perhaps the biggest surprise is how Republican Florida has become with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio soundly defeating two quality Democratic opponents 20 points and 15 points, respectively. The opposite result was Pennsylvania, where Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman were elected first term governor and senators respectively, in races not as close as expected. In Ohio, Republican J.D. Vance won election to the Senate handily, in what was expected to be a nail-biter.
Missouri had no big surprises. Boone County is solidly Democrat with Kip Kendrick winning he top prize, Boone County presiding commissioner, by more than 10 points. Missouri is solidly Republican with Republican Eric Schmidt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine by 15 points. This may have been the least surprising election result in 2022. It is just not realistic for a newcomer to enter a race rather late and defeat a statewide officeholder of the better organized party.
Democrats picked up four seats in the state House, but are still locked into the minority. While fortunes can change quickly in politics, Missouri Democrats do not seem to have a bright future. Republicans have all the statewide offices, both Senate seats, six of eight House seats. Missouri is no longer a bellwether, or purple, state. Democrats need young leaders in a well-funded organization who can recruit quality candidates in 114 counties.
American politics has been stalled, watching and waiting, for several years due to the heavy impact of Roe v. Wade and the shadow of Donald Trump. Regardless of personal preferences, it is good that states are considering abortion resolutions so that we settle this issue and move on. Three states, California, Michigan and Vermont, enacted abortion protections and two states — Kentucky and Montana — defeated anti-abortion measures.
Across the nation, many Trump-endorsed candidates and highly visible election deniers, were defeated. While it’s impossible to predict Trump’s individual behavior, it seems likely that his hopes of being the Republican nominee again in 2024 will not be realized. It’s time for a change.
Another transition set in motion by the 2022 election will be the House Democratic leadership. It’s about time. With the Democrats being in the minority, it’s likely that current speaker Nancy Pelosi, and perhaps Majority leader Steny Hoyer, both over 80, will step down.
Republican congressional House and Senate leadership will be a challenging place to be. Reportedly Sen. Josh Hawley will not support Mitch McConnell as Republican Senate leader, putting newcomer Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt right into the fire. Likewise, with the House Republicans having the slimmest of majorities, the speaker will constantly be in the hot seat. It remains to be seen if the House Republicans are cooperative or confrontational with the Biden administration.
So far, the 2022 elections appear to have been conducted without controversy. There were long lines and broken equipment in several states, but no polling place blockades or cries of voter fraud. Let’s hope the newly-elected officials take their jobs seriously and focus on governing.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.