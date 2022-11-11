The 2022 elections were not a "red wave" or a "blue wave" but a red, white, and blue wave that will prove to be good for America.

The Senate majority will likely be decided in another Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, and the House of Representatives almost certainly will flip to the Republicans, albeit with a slim margin.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

