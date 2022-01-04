Vigilant
1. keeping careful watch for possible danger or difficulties.
In my last column I spoke about how 2022 will demand a need to be physically, emotionally, politically and spiritually prepared. I believe that this year will present us with tremendous opportunities to reignite a sense of the common good, progress and change. It will also confront us with danger and difficulties. Given the possibility of both, it is time for us to be vigilant.
Several areas demand a vigilant posture. I will simply name a few.
1. The COVID phenomenon is not over. The omicron variant is real. Our hospitals are overrun with people who are sick and who are dying.
Yet, many of our fellow citizens refuse to be tested and vaccinated. The science is clear: we need to be vaccinated, and we need to be vigilant in masking ourselves and our children.
To not do the things the medical/scientific community has urged us to do is playing Russian roulette with our public health.
2. Our country is deeply divided.
In every gathering place where people of color meet, someone will utter the fear that we are on the verge of civil war. We remember Jan. 6, 2021. There are those who try to change the facts with political cosmetics, but the truth of the matter is that our democracy is being threatened. The fundamental question is: Do we want to be one nation, or are we so arrested by cultural tribalism that unity is impossible?
America is no longer white. It is Black, Asian, Latin and indigenous. If we are not vigilant in creating arenas of oneness, we shall surely self-destruct.
3. The violence in Columbia and other parts of the country needs serious addressing. Poverty, lack of education, hopelessness and self-hatred bred violence. Civility is about gone. Kindness is perceived by too many as a form of weakness.
In a book from the past called “All I Ever Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” by Robert Fulghum, two things stand out. In kindergarten we are taught, don’t hit other people, and to say you are sorry when you hurt someone else. We have forgotten our kindergarten lessons.
4. We must vigilantly reclaim truth. Black Lives Matter because we have acted as if they do not. Sexism is not cute. It is boorish and destructive to our society. Homophobia is the practice of simple-minded people, and critical race theory is not the enemy of proper education, it is a process of getting the narrative right.
When we allow QAnon, White supremacists, Margorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley and the lot to pollute truth, we are headed in the wrong direction. It will be interesting to see if the Missouri legislature decides to stand with truth, or if political interests rule the day.
All of us must be vigilant in these areas and more. It is exhausting. But, nothing worthwhile has ever been easy.
The power to make 2022 great or horrible is in our hands. I challenge you to be vigilant.