There’s no trick to criticizing politicians. But reflecting on the recently ended legislative session, it’s like the pundit is shooting fish in a barrel.
When one political party has a super majority, there can be a tendency for the lead group to split apart into factions. That is exactly what we saw in the last few months in our state capitol.
The senate conservative caucus obviously disdains leftist Democrats, and most mainline Republicans aren’t good enough, either.
Many of their concerns are legitimate, but this business with Congressional redistributing ran off the rails. I don’t recall being so continually frustrated with the public discussion on what ideally should be a statistical logistics issue.
It seems darn near every voice on drawing updated Congressional districts was how to finagle a map that might yield the most partisan results possible. Republicans pushing for a 7-1 map, whereas a 6-2 probable map was not good enough. Democrats vainly “fighting” for a 5-3 map at best, but content with a 6-2 map in this environment.
Few voices urged a fair map that simply drew geographic regions together, and let the chips fall where they may.
These open widespread manipulations are dishonest and destructive. We, too, are a corrupt people who cheer on this ridiculous dogfight.
It’s not like any group has a monopoly on boneheaded slight of hand, as New York and Maryland had their Democrat gerrymandered maps thrown out by courts.
With election cycles’ lengthiness, it’s been chaos for local candidates who all of a sudden found their home shifted in a different district. Poor Sara Walsh stepped back from a possible final term in the state house to run for Congress in a crowded field for the 4th District, then her beloved husband died of COVID. Now her Ashland home, and constituents she’s gotten to know, are shifted into the 3rd District, where well-healed and long-established incumbent, Blaine Luetemeyer, is seeking another term. Walsh ultimately decided to back out of the 4th District race.
Taylor Burks lives in southern Boone, too, but he is carrying on for the 4th District. He has cried foul and points at state Sen. Rick Brattin from Hartzler’s Harrisonville neck of the woods, who denies having a hand in it.
State Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, who is not in this turbulent race to get sent to Washington, wisely observed Boone County residents got screwed over across the board. Bluish Columbia got divided and conquered, while local conservatives like Walsh and Burks were sent scrambling. Our local voice will be diluted and wide distrust has been sown in the process, including in a darn confounded Yours Truly.
With the cost of living shooting up, the debate on “how to help” consumers via direct stimulus to the people and/or tax cuts popped up. Repealing the gas tax sounds popular, but luckily that held fast, as how would we then pay for correspondingly increasing costs to keep up our under-maintained highway network?
Not passing marijuana decriminalization, such as the package proposed by the heroic Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, was a genuine tragedy. It’s a substance a good number of folks are currently using. Other nearby states have mapped a path out of the vicious black market already, and another cronyistic ballot initiative to do it the wrong way will land on Missouri voters this November anyway.
Likewise, people who want to gamble on sports or poker or whatever already do so on their phones. But the legislature seems hell bent on preserving the monopoly of the licensed casinos and the socialized Missouri Lottery.
Instead, there is an ongoing B-movie Dragnet afoot against video gambling consoles in gas stations. These things are around, and the patrons do tend to resemble zombies.
School choice ideas floundered again, at large, but the education scholarships passed last year are now building operational infrastructure. The state treasurer’s office recently certified six nonprofit groups to administer funding to kids to go to the best school that actually fit them. The magic is set to start this fall.
The Rock Island rail trail along the southern swath of mid-Missouri got blocked by a contingent of rural NIMBYs.
More good ideas than can be covered here got put forward, including a bill to allow female inmates to keep their young children with them in prison. Or relieving the lack of rural health care providers by allowing nurse practitioners to operate more freely, wherever they find opportunities to serve.
Although the regular session is done, a veto session comes this fall, and with all the hot-button issues and economic uncertainty these days, special sessions might pop up, too.
Steve Spellman is a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.