Many of us remember days when tragedy happens to us or our nation.
Though I was quite young, I remember watching Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police department on my aunt’s television set on that late November day.
I remember that fateful April day in 1999 when there was a mass shooting at Columbine High School in Aurora, Colorado. I lived five miles away from the school and knew kids that attended there.
I know exactly where I was, what I was doing and what I was thinking on 9/11/, as my students and I watched as the second airliner struck the World Trade Center. The day is etched into my memory.
I know exactly where I was on Dec. 14, 2012, when I first heard about the killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Eric Ulloa’s play “26 Pebbles,” a one act docudrama, concerns the lives of the parents and members of the Newtown community and is centered six months after the carnage.
It takes “the audience through the trauma and emotions that one community experiences, and how (the community finds) love, support, and hope on the other side.” It is supposed to convey a message of “compassion and healing” to the audience.
Hickman High School’s Acting Class 3-4 will be presenting “26 Pebbles.” It is my understanding that it is the class’s final project. But the performance is not without its controversy.
There is a general belief that the play is about the killing of the 20 students and 6 adults. It is not.
It’s about what happens after an incident takes place. It is focused on the survivors, the families and the community.
But that is not stopping some parents insisting that their children not to be associated with this production.
“Guys and Dolls,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” “Oklahoma” and other programs have been and still are the staple of the performances in most high schools. “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof” is about as risqué as a high school drama club or class normally would get.
But “26 Pebbles” is different. It is not only based on a true story, but one many adults have lived through; if not directly, then through the acts of holding their kids a bit longer and tighter before and after school.
Though the purpose of the play is not anti-guns, it will be on most everyone’s mind. Between Jan. 21 and 22 of this year, over 135 people died from gunshot wounds in mass shootings in the U.S.
Shootings have become so common here that the national news only reports them if there is something major happening, a large number of victims or the victims are somehow notable.
After the last series of shootings in in California in January, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked by the press if Congress could enact common sense gun laws. She said, “Tragically we keep saying the same things. Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
But will they? I doubt it. The NRA pulls too many purse strings in Congress.
But “26 Pebbles” is not about guns. It is about what transpires in a community after the unthinkable happens; those incidents that are usually not reported by the news outlets, conservative or liberal. It is about the resilience of the Newtown community.
There are no firearms in the show. No sounds of gun fire. No one dies on stage. No dead bodies. The play focuses on what happened six months later.
Most high schoolers today were too young in 2012 to have a clear memory of the events of Dec. 14. They may not have heard or read about Sandy Hook Elementary or learned about it in school.
They do know about shootings in schools, in churches, in synagogues, in grocery stores and at concert venues.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri state director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
